Apple releases watchOS 9.3

Apple on Monday released watchOS 9.3 which includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including new Unity Mosaic watch face to honor Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: To update directly on your Apple Watch:

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Note: Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes, and don’t restart your Apple Watch. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.

