Apple releases iOS 16.3

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3 which includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices
• Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
• Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
• New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
• Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
• Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
• Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
• Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
• Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.
2 Comments
Hope it fixes the problem of apps suddenly crashing for no reason…
Skip this one as it contains no value for me