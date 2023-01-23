Apple releases iOS 16.3

2 Comments
iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen with new features that make it more beautiful, personal, and helpful.
Apple’s iOS 16

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3 which includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

• Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

• Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

• New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

• Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

• Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

• Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

• Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

MacDailyNews Note: For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,