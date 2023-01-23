Apple releases iOS 16.3

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.3 which includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

• Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

• Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

• New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

• Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

• Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

• Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

• Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

