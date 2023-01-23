Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2

Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura 13.2 which introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.
• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in
• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
• Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
MacDailyNews Note: For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
3 Comments
I hope it fixes the bugs in Ventura 13.0.
It appears that the Apple M1/M2 work is effing up the Intel code. My finder has been crashing regularly.
Hope it fixes my current issue: Spotlight hasn’t worked since the first update (13.0.1). Have tried every fix I can find online, but nothing seems to work. Can’t tell you what a pain it is trying to sift through terabytes of data to find files. AARGH!
Two words-
Launchbar….