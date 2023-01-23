Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2

Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura 13.2 which introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.

Unveiled at WWDC22, macOS Ventura makes the Mac experience better than ever.
macOS Ventura

• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

• Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

MacDailyNews Note: For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

    1. Hope it fixes my current issue: Spotlight hasn’t worked since the first update (13.0.1). Have tried every fix I can find online, but nothing seems to work. Can’t tell you what a pain it is trying to sift through terabytes of data to find files. AARGH!

