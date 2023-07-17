Apple’s first M3-powered Macs could arrive in October

Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lines in September alongside next-gen Apple Watch models. Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman reports of another launch in October, where he says Apple’s first M3-powered Macs could arrive.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Now that Apple has gotten the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs out the door, the October launch could feature the first Macs with M3 chips. October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. For those wondering about the iPad — another product that typically gets refreshed in October — I wouldn’t expect any major upgrades until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED screens arrive next year. But an iPad Air model that boosts its specifications is also in development.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will be the first company to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)’s N3E, an upgraded version of TSMC’s current 3-nanometer (3nm) production tech. Apple will get the chips this year in the form of the M3 for Macs and iPad, and in the A17 for iPhone 15 Pro models, Nikkei Asia reported last September, citing “sources briefed on the matter.”

With the move to 3nm, expect even crazier performance and even longer battery life from future Apple Silicon!

