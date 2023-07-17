Apple rumored to offer iPhone 15 in pink

Apple could be planning to offer iPhone 15 in pink, according to a new leak which claims the lineup could include a pink option for 2023.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

As the September launch of the iPhone 15 gets closer, rumors about the color choices of Apple are becoming more frequent. In the latest leak, it is proposed that there could be a bunch of colors available for the non-Pro models.

In a Saturday tweet by prolific leaker @VnchocoTaco, also known as “ShrimpApplePro,” an image of what appears to be a Weibo post is shared. The post, translated from Chinese, mentions that there is to be the use of “green, light yellow, and pink” models.

If true, the range of color options for the iPhone 15 could be, according to Shrimp:

• Midnight

• Starlight

• Green

• Yellow

• Pink

• Product (RED)