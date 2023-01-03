Apple TV+ hires Disney+ exec Ricky Strauss as new head of marketing

Industry veteran Ricky Strauss — who worked for nine years at Disney, most recently as president of content and marketing for Disney+ and who spearheaded the launch of the service — has been hired as head of Apple TV+ marketing.

Etan Vlessing for The Hollywood Reporter:

Strauss joining the Disney+ team in June 2018 signaled that Disney was serious about the company’s move into streaming. That followed Strauss serving as president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios, where his campaign credits included work on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel’s The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War. Strauss joined Disney after seven years as president of Participant Media, where his film campaign credits included The Help, An Inconvenient Truth, The Cove, and Waiting for Superman. Apple TV+ broke ground by becoming the first streamer to win the best picture Oscar for CODA.

MacDailyNews Take: Welcome, Ricky!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.