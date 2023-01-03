Apple AirTags reveal United Airlines’ lie about missing luggage

A woman used multiple locations of AirTags she placed in her luggage before traveling to reveal United Airlines lying about her missing bags.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
Valerie Szybala has taken to Twitter to document how United Airlines lost her luggage, then proceeded to insist she was wrong about where her AirTag said it was.
I’d just like everyone to know that @united has lost track of my bag and is lying about it. My apple AirTag shows that it has been sitting in a residential apartment complex for over a day. Out back by the dumpsters, I have found other emptied United Airlines bags. pic.twitter.com/fcoq4nj3zb
— valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 1, 2023
Later in the thread, Szybala explains why she was compelled began tweeting about her situation. In a posted copy of her messages with United Airlines support, she was told to “calm down,” and “we will deliver the bag to you, don’t worry.”
However, that conversation took place after Szybala had used her AirTags to track the luggage to a dumpster behind a residential apartment.
In her messages conversation, she repeatedly informs customer support that she has found the location of the luggage because of her AirTags. When support finally acknowledges this, they still repeat that she is wrong, the “bag is safe at the Delivery services distribution center.”
MacDailyNews Take: None of our bags every fly (or go anywhere) without their AirTags.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
7 Comments
Where is the airline’s bag tag? I’ll bet it is at the delivery services distribution center. If it was removed from the luggage how can United know anything different?
UAL would not have access to her airtag location, so your theory cannot be true. They simply lost track of it and were lying about knowing where it was – maybe they thought they knew, but they did not. Delta uses RFID tags, but these are very short range.
the whole air line industry should adopt a type of airtag technology to track the bags, would prevent theft.
The pertinent question isn’t “how,” but “why United doesn’t know anything different”.
If the luggage is in the control of a biz and there’s a contractual agreement of responsibility, then….
Shrugging responsibility is becoming normal.
It’s official, a quarter-sized electronic beacon is smarter then the average United ground support employee. Fire all of them, automate their jobs and save everyone time, money, and heartache.
I had this happen on British Airways last summer. About of 100 of us were waiting for our bags when they announced there were no more bags even though find my showed my bag near the gate we checked in. Most passengers were leaving and told to fill out lost baggage forms until I insisted that the airline keep looking. 20 min later they found another cargo pod from the plane with all of our luggage. My AirTags saved a lot of people from having to return to the airport the next day or British Air from having to deliver them.
Spewnited Airlines. Never fly them. Pack of absolute a-class a-holes that deserve their gonads and ovaries to be donated to science so we can make sure their genetic lines are never allowed to flourish again on Planet Earth. They’ve proven even they are too stewpid to be allowed to create, whether pro or otherwise.