Apple AirTags reveal United Airlines’ lie about missing luggage

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Valerie Szybala has taken to Twitter to document how United Airlines lost her luggage, then proceeded to insist she was wrong about where her AirTag said it was.

I’d just like everyone to know that @united has lost track of my bag and is lying about it. My apple AirTag shows that it has been sitting in a residential apartment complex for over a day. Out back by the dumpsters, I have found other emptied United Airlines bags. pic.twitter.com/fcoq4nj3zb — valerie szybala. (@vszyb) January 1, 2023

Later in the thread, Szybala explains why she was compelled began tweeting about her situation. In a posted copy of her messages with United Airlines support, she was told to “calm down,” and “we will deliver the bag to you, don’t worry.” However, that conversation took place after Szybala had used her AirTags to track the luggage to a dumpster behind a residential apartment. In her messages conversation, she repeatedly informs customer support that she has found the location of the luggage because of her AirTags. When support finally acknowledges this, they still repeat that she is wrong, the “bag is safe at the Delivery services distribution center.”

