Apple’s market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021

On the first trading of 2023, Apple’s market value slipped below $2 trillion for the first time since 2021 as its stock fell nearly 4% following a rating downgrade due to production disruption in China.

Reuters:

Apple was the first company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Jan. 3 last year. Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded Apple to “neutral” from “outperform” with a price target cut to $140 from $180, according to a report by thefly.com.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve covered Apple rather closely for over two decades. Prior to this article, in our extensive database of some 80,000 articles, the name “Jerome Ramel” appears zero (0) times.

Profit from the ignorance of the herd.

Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. — Warren Buffett

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.