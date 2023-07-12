More than 30 countries agree to extend digital services tax freeze through 2024

Except for Canada, Russia, and a handful of others, more than 30 countries with digital services taxes have agreed to delay their application for at least another year as a global multinationals tax deal to replace them is pushed back through 2024, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

Reuters:

The first part of the two-pillar deal aims to reallocate taxing rights on about $200 billion in profits from the biggest and most profitable multinationals to the countries where their sales occur. The more than 30 governments that have or plan national digital services taxes had agreed to put them on ice under a standstill clause until the end of this year, or drop them altogether once the first pillar takes shape. The second pillar calls on governments to put an end to tax competition between governments to attract investment by setting a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% from next year. While the second pillar is moving ahead with over 50 countries already in the process of implementing it, some countries have concerns about a multilateral treaty underpinning the first pillar, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said after talks in Paris. The plan is therefore now to nail down the details so governments can sign off before the end of the year with the aim now for the treaty to enter force in 2025, instead of in 2024 as previously planned.

MacDailyNews Take: “Canada was not in agreement with the standstill,” OECD head of tax Manal Corwin explained in a press conference, citing the only country among the five holdouts with a digital services tax (Belarus, Canada, Pakistan, Russia, and Sri Lanka).

Regardless, ratification in many countries is uncertain, especially in the U.S. where a two-thirds majority in the Senate is needed.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.