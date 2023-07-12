As global PC shipments continue to decline, Apple’s indomitable Mac sees strong demand

The latest Canalys data reveals that the worldwide PC market decline continued in Q2 2023, albeit at a slower rate than the prior tow quarters, with total shipments of desktops and notebooks down 11.5% year on year to 62.1 million units. Apple’s indomitable Mac outperformed the market with a 51% jump thanks to strong demand for its recently launched 15-inch MacBook Air, according to Canalys estimates.

The worldwide PC market decline follows two consecutive quarters where shipments fell precipitously by over 30%. The second quarter volume represents a sequential increase in shipments by 11.9% and is a sign that the market is on track for accelerated recovery in the second half of this year. Notebook shipments were down 9.3% annually, landing at 49.4 million units, while desktops faced a larger decline of 19.3% to 12.6 million units of shipments.

Lenovo continued to lead the worldwide PC market, but underwent a large shipment decline of 18% year on year, dropping to 14.2 million units. Second-placed HP was aided by U.S. sales of Chromebooks, posting a flat performance by shipping 13.4 million units globally. Dell maintained third place but lost over two points of market share as its shipments declined 22%. Apple achieved the highest growth among the major vendors in Q2 2023, with shipments up 51% year on year, boosted by the launch of the new 15-inch MacBook Air. Acer sealed the fifth spot in the rankings, with shipments at just under four million units.

“The PC market is showing early signs of a bounce back following a difficult period,” said Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys, in a statement. “An annual shipment decline was expected in the second quarter of 2023, but there are indications that many of the issues that have affected the sector are beginning to abate. While the global macroeconomic situation remains difficult, key industry players have been pointing to the fact that end-user activation rates have been tracking stronger than sell-in shipments. As conditions improve, we expect businesses to reallocate dormant spending back toward IT upgrades. In Q2 2023, the return of public sector funding helped fuel strong back-to-school demand for PCs.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s good to see Apple’s Mac back with double digit worldwide marketshare after Q222’s widespread supply chain disruptions due to the Chinese Communist Party’s idiotic and failed “Zero COVID” lockdown lunacy.

