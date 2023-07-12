Apple Card promo offers new users 10% Cash Back on Apple digital purchases

Apple has launched a new promotion for those who sign up for a new Apple Card account by July 25th. Those who are approved will earn 10% total Daily Cash back on purchases made in the App Store and more in your first 6 months, up to $100 Daily Cash.

Subject to credit approval. Valid only for new Apple Card account owners who are approved for a new Apple Card between 7/11/23 and 7/25/23 (“Offer Period”). Offer not available to Apple Card Family members added to, or merged with, an Apple Card account during the Offer Period. For the first 6 months (180 days) from the date of account opening (“Purchase Period”), you will earn a total of 10% Daily Cash, which includes the 3% standard Daily Cash for purchases at Apple, plus an additional 7% in Bonus Daily Cash, on up to a maximum of $1,000 in total Qualifying Purchases.

The maximum total Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $100. To make a Qualifying Purchase, the Apple Card account owner must set their new Apple Card as the default payment method for the Apple ID associated with the Apple account in the App Store. At the time of making a Qualifying Purchase, you must have a zero balance on all digital Apple accounts associated with your Apple ID, including gift cards and store credits, otherwise that balance will be used as the first payment method before the new Apple Card account can be used for the Qualifying Purchase.

Qualifying Purchases include, where available, (1) Apple Media Services (i.e. Apple Arcade, Apple Books, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple One, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, iTunes), (2) iCloud+, (3) AppleCare+, (3) purchases of apps from the App Store, (4) in-app purchases (i.e. those designated specifically as ‘in-app purchases’ within any specific app on its App Store page and which include things like subscriptions, virtual non-consumable and consumable purchases). Excluded from Qualifying Purchases of Apple Services are (1) any in-app physical good purchases made through the App Store, (2) any new value onto your digital Apple Account balance associated with your Apple ID, and (3) Apple Gift Cards from either the Apple retail or online store.

Qualifying Purchases can only be made by the new Apple Card account owner who opens a new Apple Card account during the Offer Period. New Apple Card account owner does not include Co-Owners or Participants added to an Apple Card Family during the Offer Period. This means Qualifying Purchases made by Apple Card Family members will not be included towards the new Apple Card account owner’s qualifying spend. Limit one offer per new Apple Card account. Returns and refunds of Qualifying Purchases during offer period may impact your cash back. After meeting the $1,000 maximum spend, all purchases at Apple, including subscription renewals, made using your Apple Card during the Purchase Period will earn the 3% Daily Cash earn rate noted in your Apple Card Customer Agreement. Subscription purchases will automatically renew until cancelled.

You can choose to direct Daily Cash to a Savings account or to an Apple Cash card. If you do not have either set up to receive your Daily Cash, it can be applied as statement credit. Apple Card and Savings accounts are issued or provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch, Member FDIC. The Apple Cash card is issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC. Daily Cash is earned on purchases after the transaction posts to your account. Actual posting times vary by merchant. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more information.

