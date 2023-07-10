Apple News announces the return of ‘After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe’ podcast

Today Apple News announced the hit podcast After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe will return for a second season, presented by State Farm, bringing listeners around the world complete coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament. Throughout the season, cohosts Brendan Hunt — actor and cocreator of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, in which he plays Coach Beard — and Rebecca Lowe — the iconic host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage for the past 10 seasons — will recap the most exciting moments of the tournament; break down key plays, wins, upsets, and off-field moments; and be joined by a slate of special guests.

Listen to the trailer for the new season of After the Whistle above and also in Apple News and Apple Podcasts, and follow the show to stay up to date on every episode during the World Cup tournament.

“We’re so proud that After the Whistle will be back for another season to bring listeners all the action from the World Cup this summer,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “Brendan and Rebecca’s passion and excitement for the game is unmatched, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to tune in.”

Produced by Apple News, the first episode of After the Whistle will premiere in Apple News and Apple Podcasts on July 19 to preview the tournament, which begins July 20. New episodes will be available multiple times per week in the hours following momentous games, all available for free in Apple News for users in the U.S. and in Apple Podcasts for users in 101 countries and regions.

Fans can find and follow their favorite teams in Apple News to keep up with all the happenings throughout the tournament, and automatically sync with the Apple TV app to watch games.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can visit the Sports section of the Apple TV app from July 20 to August 20 to watch all the action from the Women’s World Cup. From the Apple TV app, fans can also click to watch matches in English on FOX Sports or in Spanish on Peacock.

MacDailyNews Note: After the Whistle launched last year, covering all the action of the men’s World Cup tournament and the excitement of its many historic moments. The show featured many special guests weighing in throughout the tournament, including Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Steve Kerr, Seth Meyers, and Steve Nash.

