Apple to report fiscal Q323 results on Thursday, August 3rd

Apple on Monday announced it will releases its fiscal third quarter 2023 results and business updates after market close 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its Q323 results a half hour later, starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

The company’s live conference call will be located here and best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

MacDailyNews Note: As always, we’ll have Apple’s results on May 4th right around 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. followed by live notes from Apple’s conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

