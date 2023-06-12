Virtual visionOS keyboard highlights Apple’s famous attention to detail

The virtual keyboard in visionOS shows off Apple’s famously high level of attention to detail, “with many small elements combining to make a great UI interaction for a non-physical peripheral,” Malcolm Owen writes for AppleInsider.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

or VR headsets or AR applications, a keyboard can be hard to implement, since a user typically cannot see the real-world physical version. Software keyboards in virtual space are also hamstrung by a lack of tactile feedback from pressing non-existent buttons, along with the typical use of controllers to do each of the presses. The Apple Vision Pro, with its mixed-reality display, manages to offer an excellent concept for a keyboard, and one that relies a lot on the hand detection system. Sure, Siri could be used for text entry, but the keyboard is also there as an option. Developer Atilla Taskiran took to Twitter on Sunday to outline how Apple’s software keyboard has great “attention to details.” Breaking down the keyboard and showing with an animated gif, Taskiran offers three graphical elements that each keystroke uses.

Atilla Taşkıran via Twitter:

Attention to details is crucial, especially when it comes to interactions. 👇🏼Here’s a little breakdown of the keyboard interaction and visual feedback in visionOS. 1. Look at how the keys get highlighted when hovering with the fingers over them. ❤️

2. Pressing a key pushes it downwards on the Z axsis.

3. Additionally a little circular pulse expands outwards for visual confirmation. Just looking at this is so satisfying, but typing in Vision Pro must be another level of satisfaction.

MacDailyNews Note: Taşkıran’s animated gif:

