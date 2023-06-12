Sony can only make enough displays for 450K Apple Vision Pro units per year – report

Sony, which is supplying the panel used for the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer, has a capacity of 900,000 units of these panels per year, TheElec reports Monday.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

Sony manufactures the OLED on silicon, or OLEDoS, which uses silicon as a substrate to make a high-resolution micro OLED display panel, being used by Cupertino for its new MR device unveiled last week at WWDC 2023.

Sources said Sony’s capacity means Apple will only be able to ship hundreds of thousands of Vision Pro at most next year.

At most, the Japanese company can supply between 100,000 to 200,000 units of OLEDoS per quarter.

The point to watch will be which new supplier may enter Apple’s supply chain for the device when the second generation version of it launches.

Cupertino had asked Sony to expand its OLEDoS production capacity but the Japanese company refused, sources said.

So for Apple to expand the shipment of Vision Pro, it will need new suppliers of OLEDoS.