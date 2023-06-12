Apple TV+ lands new French drama ‘Carême,’ featuring the story of Antonin Carême, the world’s first celebrity chef

Monday, Apple TV+ announced new eight-episode French drama, “Carême,” featuring the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe.

While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. César Award winner Benjamin Voisin (“Lost Illusions,” “Summer of 85”) stars as Carême, César Award nominee Jérémie Renier (“My Way,” “Saint Laurent”) plays political genius Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord and César Award winner Lyna Khoudri (“Papicha,” “November’) stars as Henriette, Carême’s lover and most dangerous threat.

Carême is an orphan blessed with god-like culinary talent, who dreams of only one thing: to become the most famous chef in the world and to give letters of nobility to a new art, the “Gastronomy.” Carême’s ambition attracts the attention of the most Machiavellian man of his time, Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, who has elevated French politics to a fine art. Talleyrand ensnares Carême, who could become a great chef … but must first become a spy for France.

Based on a true story, “Carême” takes us through the harsh, miserable reality of 19th century kitchens juxtaposed with the magnificent opulence of the mansions and sophisticated aristocrats they serve, where manipulation is king. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?

The series is inspired by the book “Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef,” by multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly (“The King’s Man”). Created by Kelly and lead writer Davide Serino (“The Bad Guy,” “M. Son of the Century,” “Esterno Notte”), acclaimed filmmaker Martin Bourboulon (“Les Trois Mousquetaires: D’Artagnan,” “Eiffel”) serves as lead director. “Carême” is executive produced by Vanessa van Zuylen with VVZ Production and Dominique Farrugia with Banijay’s Shine Fiction for Apple TV+.

The series is the latest in French programming from Apple TV+, that includes “Liaison,” a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, starring César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA Award winner Eva Green, and multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God,” inspired by the bestselling manga from award-winning Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 367 wins and 1,469 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

