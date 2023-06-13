Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading Monday, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.83, or 1.56%, to $183.79, a new all-time closing high. Apple set its all-time intraday high of $184.95 on June 5, 2023.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $51.06.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 54,164,101 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 59,076,542 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 31.15.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.891 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.891T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.467T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.574T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.299T

5. NVIDIA (NVDA) – $975.205B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $791.836B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $730.533B

• Meta Platforms (META) – $694.628B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $555.257B

• Walmart (WMT) – $414.967B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $217.713B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $208.042B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $205.709B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $188.472B

• Disney (DIS) – $170.195B

• Intel (INTC) – $137.935B

• IBM (IBM) – $123.876B

• Sony (SONY) – $122.529B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $65.392B

• Dell (DELL) – $35.085B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.012B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $29.129B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.715B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $14.661B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.035B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.056B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.822M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s been awhile, but its nice to be here again!

