Apple’s jam-packed WWDC keynote said to reveal ‘several new Macs’

Apple is said to have prepped a jam-packed WWDC keynote – one of its longest ever – said to reveal “several new Macs” alongside its new “Reality One” XR (mixed-reality) headset and operating system updates across the board.

Mark Gurman via Twitter:

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

At this point, it’s no surprise that the mixed reality headset, so far called Apple Reality Pro, will take the spotlight at the event… When it comes to software, we’ve been hearing for months that most of the updates to be introduced next week won’t bring any major changes… Apple recently sent out an internal memo to its retail stores saying that it will begin accepting the Mac Studio into its trade-in program starting next week.

The thing is, the same memo says that the M2 MacBook Air and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro will also be added to the trade-in program. Will Apple release new M3 MacBooks and a new Mac Studio next week? Is the Apple Silicon Mac Pro coming? We don’t know, honestly. But it seems that new Macs are coming, so if you’re planning to buy a new computer, it might be better to wait a few days.

MacDailyNews Take: We’d also pause new Mac purchases if you can until we see what June 5th brings.

