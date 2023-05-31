Apple releases watchOS 9.5.1

Apple has released watchOS 9.5.1 which includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: To update your Apple Watch using your iPhone, you can wait until Apple Watch notifies you when a new update is available. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.

Or you can update your Apple Watch with your iPhone manually:

On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab. Tap General > Software Update. Download the update. If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it. Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete.

Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don’t restart your iPhone or Apple Watch, and don’t quit the Apple Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install updates without your iPhone:

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes, and don’t restart your Apple Watch. When the update completes, your Apple Watch restarts on its own.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.