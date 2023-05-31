Apple to sell products via live streaming on Alibaba platform during midyear ‘618’ online shopping festival

Apple will sell products via live streaming on Alibaba during the midyear “618” online shopping festival, the second most important e-commerce event in the country after Singles’ Day.

Coco Feng for South China Morning Post:

US tech giant Apple will host its first live-shopping event on China’s Tmall marketplace this week, embracing a sales practice that has drawn more than 500 million users in the world’s largest internet market.

Apple’s official store on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall posted a teaser about its first live streaming-shopping event, which kicks of at 7pm local time on Wednesday, saying it will include products such as iPhone 14 and iWatch [recte Apple Watch].

The 618 festival used to take place on June 18, to mark the anniversary of its initiator JD.com, but it is now embraced by rival platforms and runs for about a month.

This year’s JD.com and Tmall 618 campaigns began last week, when customers were able to pay a deposit to secure the goods they wanted.

Apple’s Tmall store has cut the price of an iPhone 14 Pro with 128-gigabyte storage to 6,499 yuan (US$917), from the original 7,999 yuan, with the offer available Wednesday night, while its JD.com store is offering the same model for 6,498 yuan, valid until Thursday.