Artificial Intelligence leaders warn of ‘risk of extinction’ from AI

Chief executive officers of some of the leading companies in artificial intelligence, including OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind, and Anthropic, have joined a growing chorus of leaders warning about the potential risk of extinction the fast-developing technology.
Jackie Davalos for Bloomberg News:
A brief statement released Tuesday by the the nonprofit Center for AI Safety said, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
The statement was signed by more than 350 executives and researchers including Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, Demis Hassabis, who heads DeepMind and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, a startup co-founded by OpenAI veterans.
In March, more than 1,100 industry leaders including Elon Musk, University of California Berkeley computer science professor Stuart Russell and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak, advocated for a six-month pause on training powerful AI models…
Earlier this month, Geoffrey Hinton — one of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence who spent decades revolutionizing the field and helping to create the advanced machine-learning technologies of today — announced he was leaving Google’s AI research team and said companies were moving too fast on deploying AI to the public.
MacDailyNews Note: See all of the signatories on the “Statement on AI Risk” in which AI experts and public figures express their concern about AI risk here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
Groupthink! Idiots!!
PLease ignore aLL these simpleTons.
I see TWO separate issues. 1) There are media types who are portraying ChatGPT as “AI” and the beginning of the end. The fact is that ChatGPT is like the Palm Pilot compared to the iPhone 14 . . . it’s just an early iteration of AI (and not General AI) . . . 2) then there are the experts working in the labs, who are multiple generations past what they have shown to the public, and they’re thinking, “Sh*t, this could be dangerous” . . . . When tech leaders say, “The government will need to step in at some point and set up some guidelines and regulations” — I think, “Ya, Mitch, Nancy, and Diane — just the 90 year olds we need to save us.”