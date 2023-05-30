Apple releases Apple Music Classical for Android ahead of iPad or Mac versions

Apple in late March launched Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone music streaming app designed to deliver the listening experience classical music lovers deserve. With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more.

Apple Music Classical has been available on the App Store for iPhone since late March and is included at no extra cost with nearly all Apple Music subscriptions. The combination of Apple Music Classical and Apple Music provides a complete music experience for everyone, from longtime classical fans to first-time listeners, and everyone in between. Apple Music Classical is now available for Android, even before iPad or Mac versions.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are two distinct apps on the iPhone. While both apps share a similar design, the key difference is how Apple Music Classical handles metadata. Classical also uses a serif font like Apple Books while the main app is sans serif. The same differences now apply to Apple Music and Apple Music Classical for Android. Notably, Apple Music Classical has launched on Android before the genre-specific app has been optimized for iPad and available on Mac. Apple Music Classical is also not viewable with CarPlay. Prioritizing Apple Music Classical for Android over Apple’s other platforms does make sense, though. The separate app is based on Apple’s acquisition of Primephonic, which was a standalone classical music subscription service, and the Android app went away with Aplpe’s purchase. That’s similar to how Apple Music for Android has served as a replacement for Beats Music for Android.

