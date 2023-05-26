Dystopian Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’ is America’s No.1 streaming TV show

The Reelgood Top 10 Streaming Chart for May 11 — 17 shows the dystopian Apple TV+ series “Silo” at No.1. Additionally, the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” garbs the No.3 spot as well.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Apple’s “Silo,” the new 10-episode drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, made its global premiere on Friday, May 5, 2023 on Apple TV+.

“Silo” is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”), who also serves as showrunner. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) directs the first three episodes and the world-building drama stars an ensemble cast led by Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “Mission: Impossible” films), who will also serve as executive producer. “Silo” premiered with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Reelgood’s Top 10 Streaming Chart offers insight into Americans’ streaming habits with rankings are based on real-time data from 5 million Reelgood users living in the United States. The firm tracks engagement with SVOD and AVOD services as well as original and acquired streaming programs and movies to offer accurate and up-to-date streaming rankings for movies and TV shows in the United States.

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for each new episode to arrive every Friday. With “Silo,” Apple TV+ has another hit with strong word-of-mouth on its hands!

