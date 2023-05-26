Big ‘Ted Lasso’ fan Pep Guardiola happy to appear in cameo role

As a big fan of Apple TV’s popular soccer comedy “Ted Lasso”, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was happy to appear as himself on the show’s penultimate episode that aired this week.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“As a family, my little daughter Valentina and my wife, we enjoy a lot to watch the show,” Guardiola told a press conference on Friday. “We are big fans, and when they offered a cameo, I said why not and I could meet the actors. The fictional AFC Richmond beat City in the episode called “Mom City”, and Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, and Guardiola shake hands after the game ends. “Don’t worry about wins or losses,” the Spaniard tells Lasso. “Just help these guys be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch. This, at the end, is the most important thing.” Lasso replies: “I couldn’t agree more, coach.”

Pep Guardiola making an appearance in the latest episode of Ted Lasso. ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/oLk5ExNHw6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 24, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, those are the last things Pep would ever say in real life. Only for Ted would he be Pep Lasso.

