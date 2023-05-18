Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports features and more

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.5 for compatible iPhones with new sports features, bug fixes, and more.

iOS 16.5 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

• My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

• A new “Pride Celebration” wallpaper for the Lock Screen

• Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

• Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

• Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

MacDailyNews Note: Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

