Apple headset said to offer remote concert attendance

Little birdie tells us that one selling point of Apple’s mixed-reality headset will be attending live and recorded concerts remotely.

Buy a ticket, for significantly less than in-person, and the headset will “as much as possible, be like being there – with extras like changing seat positions.”

Apple’s launch this week of new concert discovery and set lists features on Apple Maps and Apple Music lays part of the foundation.

MacDailyNews Note: This is a rumor, from a single source, at this time.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]