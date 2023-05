Apple TV+ unveils all-new Peanuts specials, plus brand-new series ‘Camp Snoopy’

Apple TV+ today announced a kids and family summer slate stacked with all-new Peanuts programming, alongside beloved and acclaimed returning series. The new original Peanuts content coming to Apple TV+ this summer includes new special “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” following endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18, and the third season of “The Snoopy Show,” premiering June 9.

Apple will also expand its partnership with WildBrain, welcoming two new originals including new series “Camp Snoopy,” featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, and the charming new “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang. Plus, even more classic Peanuts titles will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.

This summer, families can also look forward to the return of their favorite animal friends, with new seasons of the BAFTA Award-winning live-action animated hybrid series “Lovely Little Farm” premiering June 16 and “Duck & Goose,” the preschool animated series inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, premiering July 7. Ahead of its second season, a new “Duck & Goose” special titled “When Duck Met Goose” will also debut on June 9.

Additionally, to celebrate International Owl Awareness Day on August 4, four new “Eva the Owlet” shorts will debut on the platform that same day.

“Camp Snoopy” — New Series —

2024 Premiere Date to be Announced

After discovering their troop is in danger of disbanding, Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts set off to the Great Outdoors to earn their performance badges, with the Beagle Scout Manual as their guide. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and friends enjoy their summer at Camp Spring Lake, crossing paths with Snoopy as they experience everything camp and the outdoors have to offer.

“The Snoopy Show” — Season Three —

Premieres Friday, June 9, 2023

The world-famous beagle is back! Dig into new adventures with Snoopy, along with his best pal, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie” — New Special — Premieres Friday, August 18, 2023

“One-of-a-Kind Marcie” follows Marcie, an introvert who loves her solitude but also enjoys helping her friends. As they train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems — from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages — Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president … a role she never wanted. Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible. As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realizes she can still make a difference for her friends and the school — she’ll just have to buck other people’s expectations and do it her own unique way.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” — New Special — 2024 Premiere Date to be Announced

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race — according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts — can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

More Returning Fan Favorites:

“Duck & Goose” — New Special —

Premieres Friday, June 9, 2023

Prior to the launch of the new season of “Duck & Goose,” watch the new special, “When Duck Met Goose.” When Thistle gets upset with her new neighbor, Bluebird recalls the bumpy days of Duck and Goose’s early friendship.

“Lovely Little Farm” — Season Two —

Premieres Friday, June 16, 2023

BAFTA Award-winning live-action animated hybrid kids and family series “Lovely Little Farm” follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. Return to the farm with season two where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca Pickle Pony and meet some new friends along the way.

“Lovely Little Farm” is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy and Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”) and Billy Macqueen (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy and Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”), along with Catherine Williams (“Teletubbies,” “Topsy and Tim,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”). Darrall and Macqueen serve as executive producers alongside Tony Cooke (“PJ Masks,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog,” “Hunter Street”), who is also head writer. The lead director is two-time Directors Guild Award winner Jack Jameson (“When You Wish Upon a Pickle,” “Waffle the Wonder Dog”). The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life. For “Lovely Little Farm,” Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction and former professor emerita in the department of Human Development and Family Studies at Purdue University. Dr. Melson worked with the executive producers to develop the show based on her research on children’s relationships with animals, nature and emerging technologies.

Newcomer Levi Howden stars as Jill, with Kassidi Roberts joining as Jacky, and the series also features the voice talents of BAFTA Award nominee Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potter” franchise, “Stan & Ollie”) as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore (“Thomas & Friends”) as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry (“Cruella,” “Paddington 2”) as Al Alpaca, and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop.

“Eva the Owlet” — New Shorts —

Premieres Friday, August 4, 2023

In honor of International Owl Awareness Day on Friday, August 4, four new “Eva the Owlet” shorts, based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, will debut on Apple TV+. “Diary, Cheer Me Up, Up, Up!” follows Eva when she goes on a fly with Baxter to cheer herself up after breaking a pinecone she crafted. In “All About Baby Mo,” Eva tells her diary all about Baby Mo after he covers one of her pages in scribbles, but she realizes how many things she loves about him. “Diary Doodles” follows Eva as she doodles how she feels while waiting for the rain to stop. In “Diary, Cheer Lucy Up, Up, Up!,” Eva helps Lucy write her own Cheer-Up List when Lucy feels sad after her favorite stuffed animal gets a hole in it.

Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky serve as executive producers, head series writers Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White serve as co-executive producers, and Damien O’Connor serves as supervising director. The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the Founder and Executive Director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

Peanuts Anthology III and IV — New to Apple TV+ — September 22, 2023

Fans of the beloved Peanuts gang will have more classics available to watch from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide in the Peanuts Classics collection on Apple TV+, including “It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award winner “Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-nominated “Play it Again, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy’s Getting Married, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award winner “You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown,” “It’s a Mystery, Charlie Brown,” “What a Nightmare, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-nominated “It’s Magic, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-nominated “Someday You’ll Find Her, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award-nominated “Is This Goodbye, Charlie Brown?,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown” and Emmy Award-nominated “Charlie Brown Celebration.”

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+’s all-age offerings include the critically-acclaimed properties BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, Emmy Award nominee “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop and “Puppy Place.”

Also included is “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 365 wins and 1,452 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

