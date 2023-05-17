India launches $2 billion incentive plan to court laptop, tablet makers like Apple

India is unveiling a 170 billion rupee (US$2 billion) incentive plan to woo makers of laptops, tablets, and other hardware such as Apple to the South Asian nation as companies look to diversify supply chains beyond China.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capitalizing on the early success of Apple Inc.’s local assembly operations — which have helped the US company produce about 7% of its global iPhone output — to pitch the country as a viable global manufacturing hub. New Delhi wants to bring more tech production to India after China’s trade war with the US and its strict Covid policies prompted companies to weigh other options. Apple has yet to begin making iPads or MacBook laptops in India, but fresh incentives could push the Cupertino, California-based company to consider such moves. Other manufacturers who could take advantage of the new measures include Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc.

MacDailyNews Take: Small, but a step in the right direction.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]