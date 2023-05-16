iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max said to get larger displays and new periscope camera

Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a report Tuesday that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (or iPhone 16 Ultra) will have larger displays and periscope cameras.

Ashley Capoot for CNBC:

Kuo said that the iPhone 16 Pro’s display will be “slightly larger” than the screens on the current iPhone 14 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. He said the bigger size will allow for enough space to equip the device with a periscope camera. The iPhone 16 models are expected in 2024. A periscope camera offers improved zoom capabilities, and Kuo said he expects the iPhone 16 Pro and the even larger iPhone 16 Pro Max to have them. He said in March that he expects this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, the largest and most expensive of Apple’s upcoming lineup, will also have a periscope camera.

Kuo’s comments echo another industry analyst, Ross Young, who said that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get bigger screens. When another user guessed that the iPhone 16 Pro would increase from 6.1 to 6.4 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max would increase from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, Young replied “close.”

MacDailyNews Take: The 6.7-inch display on our iPhone 14 Pro Max units is feeling a bit cramped. In fact, it started feeling cramped with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, so a larger 6.9-inch display would be very welcome. Unfortunately, it sounds like we have to wait another year and a half!

