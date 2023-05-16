Apple’s dystopian sci-fi series ‘Silo’ is getting rave reviews

With “Foundation,” “Invasion,” “Severance,” and, now, “Silo” garnering rave reviews it appears Apple TV+ has found its niche: science fiction.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Carrie Marshall for T3:

Is “Silo” worth streaming? Yes. As you can see from the trailer above, it’s a big-budget show that looks fantastic – and the reviewers say there’s substance to match the style. The Age says it’s “an elegant, immersive puzzle”, while The Globe and Mail praises Ferguson’s performance as “a hero of steel nerves and unbreakable determination.” Over at Decider, Nicole Gallucci says it’s “a suspenseful series that has the vibes of Desmond’s Hatch on “LOST” and other genre greats like “Snowpiercer,” and it also touches on some of the themes of claustrophobia and surveillance you’ll also encounter in Apple’s superb “Severance.”

MacDailyNews Take: We like “Silo” so far and recommend the first two episodes, now streaming only n Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

