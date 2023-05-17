Beats Studio Buds+ now available to order with improved ANC, transparent option

Apple subsidiary Beats today announces Beats Studio Buds +, an incredible addition to the Studio Buds lineup delivering balanced sound and enhanced features for both iOS and Android users. Now available in a semi-transparent look, Studio Buds + boast major improvements to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency, call performance and battery life to deliver an exceptional true wireless experience.

Beats Studio Buds + are available to order starting today in three stunning colors, Black / Gold, Ivory and Transparent, for $169.99 (US).

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, in a statement. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

Premium Audio Design and Performance

Three new acoustic vents improve audio precision and gently relieve pressure for a more comfortable all-day fit. And with four ear tip options (XS, S, M & L) to fit a wider range of ears, Studio Buds + create a comfortable acoustic seal for the best listening experience while also securing your earbuds in place.

Beats’ custom acoustic platform packs powerful, balanced sound in a sophisticated, pocketable design. Each bud is equipped with a proprietary two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion. So whether you’re listening to music or taking calls, Studio Buds + deliver rich, immersive sound wherever you go.

For Apple Music users, Studio Buds + automatically play spatial audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity. It’s like being surrounded by 64 speakers at once.

At the touch of a button, you can easily switch between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. With 3x larger microphones, new venting, and a powerful processor, Studio Buds + deliver up to 1.6x more powerful ANC and up to 2x better Transparency than its predecessor.

Upgraded microphones, an intelligent voice-targeting algorithm and an entirely new acoustic architecture enable high-quality call performance. The powerful microphones actively filter out background noise while enhancing the clarity of your voice.

Enhanced Apple and Android Compatibility

Beats Studio Buds + offer a robust set of native features for both Apple and Android users.

Apple Compatibility:

• One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account

• “Hey Siri” – simply say “Hey Siri” to activate your voice assistant

• Find My – locate your lost earbuds on a map based on the last known connected location

• Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Android Compatibility:

• Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap, and automatically pair to all Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account8

• Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices

• Find My Device – easily locate your lost buds with Google Find My Device

• Beats app – unlock access to product customization, software updates, and new features to get the most out of your headphones

Connection and Customizable Controls

Class 1 Bluetooth technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning reliable connectivity and fewer dropouts.

Simple, customizable on-ear controls allow you to manage music, toggle listening modes, take calls and activate voice assistant using the ‘b’ button. Additionally, you can set the press-and-hold action to use one earbud to control volume up and the other earbud to control volume down.

Battery Life and Case

With up to 36 hours of total battery life including 27 hours from the sleek, pocket-sized charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds, Beats Studio Buds + are ready to go whenever you are. Find yourself low on battery? A 5-minute Fast Fuel charge provides an hour of additional use so you get more music, podcasts, and calls between every charge.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Beats Studio Buds + packaging is 95% fiber-based using recycled material and virgin wood from responsibly managed forests. The driver magnet is made of 100% recycled rare earth elements, while the solder of the main logic board is made of 100% recycled tin. Studio Buds + is mercury-, berylium-, PVC-, and BFR-free.

MacDailyNews Note: Beats Studio Buds + is available to order starting today for $169.99 (US) from apple.com in the US, Canada and China, with shipping beginning tomorrow.

