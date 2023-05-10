Apple iPhone increases its U.S. smartphone market share to 53%

Apple’s indomitable iPhone increased its U.S smartphone market share to 53% in Q1 2023 from 49% in Q1 2022, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

Matthew Orf for Counterpoint Technology Market Research:

Smartphone shipments in the US declined 17% YoY in Q1 2023 as OEMs corrected high channel inventory and as consumer demand declined due to macroeconomic pressures. The market witnessed a dip in shipments across all major OEMs after registering a strong first quarter last year. However, Apple managed to increase its market share despite a YoY drop in its shipments. Associate Research Director Hanish Bhatia noted… “at a broader level, Android-to-iOS migration driven by young and first-time smartphone users continues to remain a key pain point among Android OEMs.”

See also:

• iPhone a ‘must have’ for Gen Z worldwide as Apple takes smartphone market share – February 27, 2023

• Young Americans want Apple iPhones to avoid being dreaded ‘green bubbles’ – February 21, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in December, “The good news is that Apple’s customers are the least affected by inflation and recession.”

Apple iPhone customers are the most recession-proof smartphone buyers. — MacDailyNews, September 7, 2022

The same goes for Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Services customers in personal computers, tablet computers, smartwatches, and subscriptions, respectively. – MacDailyNews, October 13, 2022

The most inflation- and recession-resistant big tech company is Apple, thanks to its superior customer demographics. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

When your money becomes a greater concern, you want to spend it wisely. In China and everywhere, if it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. Further, if it’s not an iPhone Pro, it’s not an iPhone Pro. – MacDailyNews, October 27, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.