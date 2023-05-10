Apple exec in charge of Apple TV+ and sports businesses departs

Apple’s top executive in charge of its Apple TV+ and sports businesses is departing, according to people familiar with the matter, reshuffling a services division that has fueled much of the company’s growth in recent years.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The executive, Pete Distad, plans to leave Apple this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. He was hired in 2013 from the Hulu streaming service, now part of Walt Disney Co., where he ran marketing and distribution. In his current role, Distad oversees the business and operations side of the Apple TV app and the TV+ streaming service, leading the company’s ambitious push into television shows, Hollywood movies and sporting events. His division negotiated deals with Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball and turned the Apple TV set-top box into a hub for video content — both from inside and outside the company. The move is at least the third major exit from Apple’s services organization, following the departures earlier this year of vice presidents Peter Stern and Michael Abbott. Stern ran many of Apple’s services businesses and was formerly Distad’s boss. Abbott, meanwhile, oversaw Apple’s cloud services group.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ should have more subscribers than it does given the overall quality of the content. Perhaps some new blood can give the streaming service’s subscriptions numbers a boost.

