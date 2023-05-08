‘World of Goo Remastered’ coming to iOS via Netflix on May 23rd, original game being delisted

On Friday night, Netflix and Tomorrow Corporation announced that the remaster of “World of Goo” will hit iOS on May 23rd worldwide.

Mikhail Madnani for Touch Arcade:

The indie classic is currently available on Android and iOS as a paid game and it was our iPad Game of the Year in 2010. I enjoyed it a lot on iPad back then, and eventually replayed it on iPhone. The puzzler featuring millions of goo balls and amazing music will see a remaster hit mobile this month through Netflix Games. The remaster is currently available on PC platforms already. The physics-based puzzler’s remaster will also mean that the original game is being delisted. The official announcement from Tomorrow Corporation confirms that the classic version of World of Goo will be delisted on May 11th. You will still be able to redownload it if you own it.

MacDailyNews Note: The original “World of Goo” on Apple’s App Store is here. Get it while you can!

