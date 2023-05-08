iOS 16.5 expected to be released next week

Based on a protected Twitter account that has shared build numbers for several iOS updates up to a week before they were released, Apple will likely release iOS 16.5 to iPhone users next week.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a tweet today, the account said the upcoming iOS 16.5 Release Candidate for developers will have a build number of 20F65.

Apple has added a Sports tab to the News app on iOS 16.5, giving you easy access to news, scores, and schedules for your favorite teams and leagues. This information was previously available in the Today tab, but it is now featured more prominently as Apple continues to push deeper into sports content across its services.

A small but convenient feature added with iOS 16.5 is the ability to ask Siri to start a screen recording. You can say “Hey Siri, start a screen recording” to record a video of your iPhone’s screen, and ask Siri to stop the recording when desired.