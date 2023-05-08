Apple TV+ lands top Irish Film and Television Award wins for ‘Bad Sisters’

Today, Apple TV+ landed four wins at the 20th Annual Irish Film and Television Awards for broadly acclaimed dark comedic thriller “Bad Sisters,” created by Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA TV Award-winning star and executive producer Sharon Horgan. “Bad Sisters” swept the category with wins for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress Sharon Horgan, Best Supporting Actress Anne-Marie Duff and Best Director Dearbhla Walsh.

“Bad Sisters,” recently renewed for a second season at Apple TV+, is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critics’ score. The series has been previously recognized by the WGA, the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA TV and Craft Awards and the Royal Television Society. The Critics Choice Association Women’s Committee also granted “Bad Sisters” the newly launched Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

These wins mark the most recent honors from the Irish Film and Television Awards for Apple TV+ programs following a Best Film Award win for Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers” in 2021 and a Best Sound Award win for BAFTA Award-nominated film “Swan Song” in 2022.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 357 wins and 1,451 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ earned four Irish Film and Television Awards, including:

“Bad Sisters”

• Best Drama

• Lead Actress: Drama, Sharon Horgan

• Supporting Actress: Drama, Anne-Marie Duff

• Director: Drama, Dearbhla Walsh

“Bad Sisters”

In “Bad Sisters,” the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent — and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. The “Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

“Bad Sisters” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Dearbhla Walsh, and the entire cast and crew of “Bad Sisters” on your Irish Film and Television Award wins!

