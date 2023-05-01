watchOS 10 to deliver big overhaul to Apple Watch

Apple is set to give the Apple Watch a big overhaul with watchOS 10, with a focus on making widgets a core part of the device.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

When the company launched the original Apple Watch in 2015, watchOS was built around four main areas: the watch faces, a widgets interface called Glances, the home screen filled with app icons, and an area to access frequent contacts. Within a few years, Apple adjusted the strategy, ditching widgets and frequent contacts in favor of highlighting notifications and multitasking capabilities.

But now Apple is trying something different. As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June…

The new widgets system on the Apple Watch will be a combination of the old watchOS Glances system and the style of widgets that were introduced in iOS 14 on the iPhone. The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps.

The new interface will be reminiscent of the Siri watch face… The shift may be jarring for some longtime Apple Watch users. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if the company considers making the new interface optional, at least at first.