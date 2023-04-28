Apple Pay Later continues roll out to randomly selected users

Apple in late March introduced Apple Pay Later in the United States. Designed with users’ financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later allows users to split purchases into four payments, spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.

Users can easily track, manage, and repay their Apple Pay Later loans in one convenient location in Apple Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later loans of $50 to $1,000, which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPad with merchants that accept Apple Pay. Apple has begun inviting select users to access a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later, with plans to offer it to all eligible users in the coming months.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

A pre-release version of Apple Pay Later continues to roll out to randomly selected iPhone users, as noted by tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. iPhone users will see an “Early Access” banner for Apple Pay Later in the Wallet app if they are selected, and a notice will be sent to their Apple ID email. There doesn’t appear to be any way to force an invite, but those who wish to try Apple Pay Later must be a U.S. resident, 18 or older, and update their iPhone to iOS 16.4 or later. Apple has not said if or when the feature will launch in other countries.

MacDailyNews Note: Sigmon’s tweet:

Looks like #ApplePayLater is continuing to roll out Early Access! Screenshot h/t to @jbivphotography: pic.twitter.com/slT3XOIezA — Will Sigmon (@WSig) April 28, 2023

