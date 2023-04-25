Is ‘Ted Lasso’ really ending with season 3?

On the blockbuster hit series “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis plays the title character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Rumors have abounded that season 3 may be the series’ – which is shot in London – last, as Sudeikis wishes to spend more time with his children in America.

If the Emmy-winning series does call it quits after three seasons, it will be the latest hit show to end on its own terms alongside some august company: Netflix’s Stranger Things and You, Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and HBO’s Barry and Succession, most of which air their final episodes this spring. The Handmaid’s Tale is also set to end sometime this year after six seasons. But despite season three officially being at the halftime point, everyone involved with the Apple TV+ comedy has refused to definitively declare this season the show’s last. Rumors about the show’s three-season run began back in 2021. “The story that’s being told—that three-season arc—is one that I see, know, and understood,” Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly. “As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.” His fellow executive producers shared differing viewpoints about whether or not Lasso should end now. “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there’s more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons,” said Bill Lawrence, who has since cocreated Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking with Lasso’s Brett Goldstein. “Hey, in my head, I’m like, Ted Lasso moves home and he should coach the professional team that’s a block away from Jason’s home in real life.”

MacDailyNews Take: That would be, of course, an absolutely brilliant idea:

In December 2020, co-creator Bill Lawrence said that “Ted Lasso” would likely end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family with young children, and likely will not want to be spending half of each of these precious years in London, an ocean apart from his kids.

“Ted Lasso” is Apple TV+’s main tentpole. Apple will make a monetary offer that Sudekis cannot refuse and the rest is simple: Ted Lasso, after successfully topping the EPL, finds himself in high demand and, lured by big money in America, moves back home along with Coach Beard, Coach Kent, (and possible others) to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S. in Season 4. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2022

We have an exceedingly difficult time believing that “Ted Lasso” will only run three seasons. – MacDailyNews, July 20, 2022

With Apple TV+ now owning the MLS broadcast rights worldwide for the next 10 years, the tie-in potential is just too strong for us to imagine that “Ted Lasso” will wrap after Season 3. – MacDailyNews, July 20, 2022

