iPadOS 17 won’t be for original first-gen iPad Pro models

A report claims that owners of the first generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro won’t be able to use iPadOS 17, corroborating an earlier compatibility rumor. The original iPad Pro was introduced in September 2015.

Malcolm Owen reports for Appleinsider:

According to an “internal source at Apple” for French publication iPhoneSoft, the fifth-generation iPad as well as the first generation of iPad Pro models will not be able to run iPadOS 17, and will remain on iPadOS 16. This would include the first 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. The iPad uses an A9 chip and the iPad Pro models use A9X. The change would therefore mean iPadOS has caught up to iOS in not supporting the chip. Apple dropped compatibility with the iPhone 6s in iOS 16, which also used the A9.

MacDailyNews Take: Nothing lasts forever.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.