Apple hails ‘resounding victory’ as appeals court affirms sanctity of walled garden

In a resounding victory, Apple won an appeals court ruling upholding its App Store’s policies in an antitrust challenge brought by Fortnite-maker Epic Games.

Malathi Nayak for Bloomberg Law:

Monday’s ruling by the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court judge’s 2021 decision largely rejecting claims by Epic, the maker of Fortnite, that Apple’s online marketplace policies violated federal law because they ban third-party app marketplaces on its operating system.

Apple hailed the outcome as a “resounding victory,” saying nine out of 10 claims were decided in its favor.

“The App Store continues to promote competition, drive innovation, and expand opportunity, and we’re proud of its profound contributions to both users and developers around the world,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review.

Epic had no immediate comment… Epic’s software, including hit game Fortnite, still remains off of the App Store and Apple devices, but Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney has hinted as a return to the platform in 2023.