Apple TV+ renews acclaimed travel series ‘The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy’ for second season

Apple TV+ on Monday announced the second season renewal of celebrated globe-trotting travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” premiered globally earlier this year on Apple TV+ to rave reviews as a “wildly watchable adventure” (Entertainment Tonight), that is “undeniably entertaining” (The Guardian), inviting viewers to “live vicariously through Levy’s incredible experiences” (People).

“After experiencing season one, I’ve come to realize it’s true what they say about travel broadening the mind — and, I guess my mind could still take some broadening. So I’m packing my suitcase once again and looking forward — with a healthy dose of trepidation — to whatever adventures lie in store. Here’s to trying new things — well, within reason,” said host and executive producer Eugene Levy.

Having become a junior member of the world traveler club after confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, including poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides and swimming in freezing lakes, Levy is feeling brave enough to take on an even bigger journey in season two. The second season of “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” follows Levy through Europe as he visits some of the continent’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, uncovering hidden local gems with new friends and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way. Join him for this all-new eye-opening adventure!

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is part of a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries on Apple TV+, including “Super League: The War for Football”; “The Big Conn,” featuring the biggest social security fraud in history; award-winning documentary event “Prehistoric Planet,” featuring Oscar-nominated narrator Sir David Attenborough; “Make or Break,” the World Surf League docuseries; the Emmy Award-nominated elevated home-design docuseries “Home”; Emmy Award-nominated modern warfare docuseries “The Line”; the acclaimed Emmy Award-nominated four-part documentary series “They Call Me Magic,” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Emmy Award-nominated docuseries “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

