Apple’s AirPods Pro beat Beats Fit Pro for travel

After real-world testing, Travel + Leisure finds that Apple’s AirPods Pro are better than Beats Fit Pro when it comes to traveling.

Anna Pop for Travel + Leisure:

To conduct an in-depth comparison of both Apple and Beats’ newest earbuds boasting active noise cancellation (ANC), we got our hands on the Apple AirPods Pro (second gen) and the Beats Fit Pro and spent several months using each pair of earbuds for activities like long-haul flights, intense gym workouts, and commuting to the office via train.

Both earbuds have knockout features that blew us away, but there were certainly some cons that we couldn’t ignore either. Besides the obvious physical design differences, the Beats have the H1 chip and the AirPods Pro have the newer H2 chip, so we paid close attention to factors like comfort, design, sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life to find out which pair is truly best…

The Beats Fit Pro wins for stability in the ear and for taking phone calls, making them an excellent option for working out at the gym or listening to calls in the office. However, the AirPods Pro (gen 2) boasts impressive sound quality and comfort for hours on end. After several months of testing both earbuds, it’s clear that the AirPods Pro are the most versatile pair of earbuds and are better designed for traveling. We still think you can’t go wrong with the sporty Beats Fit Pro — but the ultra-comfortable fit, superior sound quality, and plethora of customizable settings make the latest generation of the AirPods Pro a must-have for any trip.