Apple TV+ cancels ‘Dear Edward’ after one season

Not all of Apple TV+ series are hits, “Dear Edward” being a prime example of the rare misfire for Apple’s notably high quality streaming service.

In “Dear Edward,” a 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Michael Schneider for Variety:

“Dear Edward” is now dearly departed. The Apple TV+ drama will not move forward with a second season, Variety has confirmed. Executive producer Jason Katims is now set up at Imagine TV, but “Dear Edward” came from his deal with Apple Studios, which produced the show. In his review of the show, Variety TV critic Dan D’Addario called “Dear Edward” a “bit of a mess — a jumble of semi-intersecting characters whom we meet for long enough to learn more detail about their lives than is strictly necessary, but who blink out of focus when it comes to holding our sympathy. Based on Ann Napolitano’s bestseller, ‘Dear Edward’ has a novelist’s ambition but not the requisite gift for structure. As such, it becomes a punishing sit, with promised catharsis lying perpetually out of reach.”

MacDailyNews Take: Dear Edward got its Dear John.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.