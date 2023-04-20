Apple TV+ reveals new holiday special with ‘Ted Lasso’ star: ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’

Apple TV+ today announced it is set to bring the holiday spirit to global audiences later this year with “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” a new, musical holiday special starring Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham and produced by Done + Dusted, the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” This marks the first holiday special for the multiple award-winning actress Waddingham.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” will deliver a captivating night to remember, featuring dazzling performances and musical numbers from the Olivier-nominated actress Hannah Waddingham, as well as special surprise guests. The special will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum, and audiences around the world will be able to join Waddingham in celebrating her favorite time of year on Apple TV+ as she performs festive classics accompanied by her spectacular big band.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Done + Dusted, the new holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan, which includes “My Kind of Country,” the groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent that marks Apple’s first competition series. Apple TV+ also previously collaborated with director Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted on its first holiday special, the Emmy Award-nominated “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

