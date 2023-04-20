1 Comment

  1. I could leave my money in BofA Savings Account, returning .04%…
    or
    I could easily setup Apple Savings w/Goldman Sachs and receive 4.15%

    Took me a day or so to mill over the pros and cons, to which very few if any cons. 4.11% more pros! And having it so easy to move between Goldman/Apple’s Savings Account and right back into my Checking at BofA should I want to do so, it was easy to set up execute and utilize.

    Now, let’s see if this is nothing more than a “hook” interest rate, like so many have used over the past few years, only to watch people bolt, or if Apple can work with Goldman Sachs to sustain this 4%+ level…

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,