Apple Saket retail store now open in New Delhi

Apple Saket opened today in the heart of India’s thriving capital of New Delhi. The new retail location serves as a welcoming space where customers can shop Apple’s full lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices by participating in free Today at Apple sessions.

Presented in a roundtable-style format for an even more personalized experience, Apple Saket’s Today at Apple sessions are designed for everyone from photographers and musicians to first-time Apple customers.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, in a statement. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They’re excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices. Led by Apple Creatives, who are themselves talented artists and creators, the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

• Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

• Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

• Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

• Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch

• Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket.

