Kuo: 15-inch MacBook Air to feature two M2 chip options

Apple’s widely expected 15-inch MacBook Air will feature two M2 chip options, similar to the current MacBook Air, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

1. The new 15″ MacBook model should be named MacBook Air. 2. To reiterate, the upcoming 15″ MacBook Air will feature the M2 series and offer two processor spec options. However, two options are more likely to be M2 with different cores (similar to the M2 13″ MacBook Air). 3. Mass production of M3 chip is anticipated to begin in 2H23, slightly ahead of M3 Pro and M3 Max. 4. The shipment estimation for the 15″ MacBook Air in 2023 is 5-6 million units. The peak shipments for EMS and components are expected during late 3Q23 and early Q3 2023, respectively.

MacDailyNews Note: The selling points of these will be display size (and hopefully price) coupled with already excellent M2 performance.

The current 13.6-inch MacBook Air offers the M2 in an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and an optional 10-core GPU. Both options offer a 16-core Neural Engine and feature 100GB/s memory bandwidth.

