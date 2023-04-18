The excitement around ChatGPT, and the haste to copy it worldwide, resembles the aftermath of the release of a new Apple product, but the world’s largest company does not seem to have a clear, or at least publicly known, generative AI strategy.

Vlad Savov for Bloomberg News:

Apple is nowhere to be found. Has the speed of it all caught the world’s most influential tech company by surprise? Microsoft Corp. has poured $10 billion into OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, and reconfigured how it builds server farms to accommodate more of Nvidia Corp.’s class-leading processors for training artificial intelligence. Alphabet Inc.’s Google has made responding to ChatGPT a top priority. Amazon.com Inc. has also jumped into the fray with its cloud division. That’s four of the world’s top seven most valuable companies, and yet, the most valuable of them all seems to have no ready answer for what’s coming. Bloomberg reported on an internal AI summit Apple held in February, when machine learning and other deployments of the tech across Apple products were discussed, but there was no hint of anything in the genre of generative AI. Apple, by all appearances, squandered the lead it established since becoming the first big tech company to make an AI-powered voice assistant. Siri was clearly flawed from the start, but it looks ancient by the standards of ChatGPT… To be sure, Apple’s AI has steadily improved and the technology has made its way to more parts of the company’s devices. Much of Apple’s AI work is also focused on improving the day-to-day experience of its products, rather than within Siri itself. For instance, recent camera improvements like Photographic Styles and the ability to peel a subject out of a photograph rely on AI. The self-driving car is a monster AI project, while the headset will leverage AI for live processing of a wearer’s surroundings and to create realistic avatars.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve long ago given up on Siri to make any great leaps in terms of capabilities, as has, seemingly, Apple. It’s sad, really. Were Steve Jobs still with us, we expect Siri would not be the embarrassing, charred, abandoned dumpster it is today.

We asked Siri, “”Where is Apple’s generative AI?”” Siri responded “here’s what I found” and offered some article links discussing Apple’s silence on the matter.

So, we asked ChatGPT the same question. ChatGPT responded:

Apple has been investing in generative AI technologies in various ways, but the specifics of their current status and location are not publicly disclosed. Apple is known for being very secretive about its product development and research initiatives, so it’s hard to say exactly where or how their generative AI is being developed or deployed.

However, Apple has made several acquisitions in the AI space in recent years, such as Xnor.ai, Voysis, and Vilynx, which suggests that they are likely actively exploring and developing generative AI capabilities.

Apple has also integrated AI technology into many of their products, such as Siri, the digital assistant that uses natural language processing to interpret user requests, and the “Photos” app, which uses machine learning algorithms to automatically organize and categorize users’ photos.

In short, Apple’s generative AI is likely being developed and deployed across various products and services, but the specifics of their initiatives are not publicly known.

