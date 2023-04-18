Tim Cook greets man with a 1989 Macintosh SE at the opening of Apple’s first store in India

Apple on Tuesday opened its first flagship store in India in the country’s financial hub of Mumbai. The company’s CEO Tim Cook posed for photos with a crowd of Apple fans, including one man who had brought his Macintosh SE FDHD (“Floppy Disk High Density,” released in 1989) along to the grand opening celebration.

Apple BKC is the first Apple Retail Store in India. Located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC serves as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free “Today at Apple” sessions.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, in a statement. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a Macintosh SE FDHD at the opening of Apple’s first store in India (Note: NBC News’ graphics incorrectly labels it a “1984 Mac”):

MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward in India for Apple!

MacDailyNews Note: The Macintosh SE FDHD, released on August 1, 1989, included the new SuperDrive, a floppy disk drive compatible with 1.4 MB High Density (HD) floppy disks. Later some Macintosh SE FDHDs were labeled “Macintosh SE SuperDrive,” to conform to Apple’s marketing for the company’s new drive. From that point on, high-density floppies would become the de facto standard on both Apple’s Macintosh and ever-derivative Windows PCs.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.